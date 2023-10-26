Saturday absentee voting for general election begins October 28

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Saturday absentee voting begins October 28.

Circuit Clerk offices across the state will be open from 8 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, November 4.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 7 and received by county circuit clerk offices by November 15 in order to count.

There’s a way to track your absentee ballot on the Secretary of State’s website.

