STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday in Starkville is the 12th annual dog paddle.

Bring your furry friends for a dip in the pool at Moncrief Park to raise money for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society’s second chance fund.

There is a $30 registration fee.

It is from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you don’t have a four legged friend you can watch all the fun for just $5.