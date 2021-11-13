Saturday night freeze, warming trend for the days ahead

SUMMARY: Cool and sunny weather will stick around for Sunday, after a frosty start. Things moderate as we start the new work week, with temperatures gradually warming into the 70s by Wednesday. A late week cold front will bring rain chances for Thursday and cooler weather to finish out the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry air, clear skies, and light winds will allow our temps to plummet for Saturday night. The first widespread freeze of the season is likely, with freeze warnings in effect for our entire area. Lows will drop to 28-32 degrees, and widespread frost is expected. This will likely end the growing season for many locations, so bring in any sensitive plants tonight!

SUNDAY: A nice recovery for Sunday afternoon, with sunny skies and highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chilly once again for Sunday night, but a freeze is not expected. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, with only a patchy light frost possible in very sheltered locations. Skies remain clear.

MONDAY: Clouds will move in during Monday afternoon, keeping highs a bit cooler in the low to mid 60s. No rain expected.

TUESDAY TO SATURDAY: Lows warm into the upper 40s Monday night. 70s make a comeback for Tuesday, as mild air is brought into the region ahead of a cold front. By Wednesday, clouds will be on the increase, and it looks mostly cloudy by Wednesday afternoon with temps in the mid to even upper 70s as warm, moist air moves in ahead of the front. The front brings scattered showers on Thursday with temperatures falling from around 60 in the morning to the 40s by the afternoon. Friday looks much cooler, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s with lingering cloud cover. Clouds should clear out for Saturday, with highs staying cool in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

