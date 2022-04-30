Saturday night storms mark the start of an unsettled weather pattern

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Saturday night rain and storms mark the start of an unsettled weather pattern as we head into next week.

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Partly cloudy skies. High near 86 degrees. Breezy at times. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry during the day. Thunderstorms will move in after midnight and through Sunday morning. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail are possible with the strongest storms. The risk for severe weather is low. Chance of rain tonight: 40%.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. High near 84 degrees. Most of us will start the day cloudy, but we’ll see peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. An isolated downpour or is possible near the Alabama state line. Chance of rain: 20%.

MONDAY: Scattered thunderstorms are likely. High near 85 degrees. Chance of rain: 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Isolated showers and storms stay in the forecast through much of next week. High temperatures will fluctuate near the mid 80s, with overnight temperatures fluctuating in the 60s. Have a great weekend!