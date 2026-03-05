Savannah Guthrie visits “Today” studio, says she intends to return to show

(CBS NEWS) – Savannah Guthrie stopped by the “Today” show studio to see colleagues on Thursday, NBC News said in a statement shared with CBS News. It was the first time Guthrie had been in the studio since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared over a month ago.

NBC said that Guthrie plans to eventually return to “Today.” The network did not specify when that might happen.

“Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues,” the company said. “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

During her visit to Studio 1A, Guthrie embraced staff and crew, according to “Today.” She reportedly thanked her colleagues for “caring about my mom as much as I do,” the show said.

“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she said. “And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

“I have every intention of coming back,” Guthrie also said, according to the show. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”

Guthrie’s last appearance on “Today” was January 30, 2026, two days before Nancy was reported missing. Guthrie has spent most of the past month with her siblings and their families in Arizona, where her mother and sister live.

Law enforcement have said they believe the 84-year-old was taken from her Tucson home overnight in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. No suspects or motive have been publicly identified. Law enforcement is continuing to analyze forensic and digital evidence related to the case.

Guthrie has shared search updates on her social media and recently said that while the family understands they may not find Nancy alive, they “still believe in a miracle.” Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward for information about her mother’s disappearance.

Possession of Nancy Guthrie’s home was recently returned to her family, and the FBI moved its command post from Tucson to Phoenix. A law enforcement source told CBS News the investigation was still continuing at full speed and that the move would allow for law enforcement to operate more efficiently for the long-term.

