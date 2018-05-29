Lowndes County Sheriff warns of scam call disguised as IRS

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Heads up Northeast Mississippi.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has noticed a recent uptick in scam calls.

- Advertisement -

The two in question, an IRS scam and a money winnings call.

Chief Deputy Marc Miley says many have called in to the department citing an out-of-state number calls them claiming to be the IRS.

During the call, the scammer demands immediate payment and threatens arrest if you fail to comply.

REMINDER: The IRS will never call you to demand payment.

Regarding the other call, the scammer requests payment before the larger sum of money, that the victim “won” can be sent.

The sheriff’s department advises everyone to hang up if you believe in the slightest that a call could be a scam.

Do not send anyone money or give away information over the phone.