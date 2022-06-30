Scattered afternoon downpours continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Late June and early July heat and humidity combo continues to give daily afternoon rain/storm chances.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy and not as hot today as highs should stay in the upper 80s. Isolated to scattered downpours and a few storms will likely begin forming after 2p. Rain chances will likely persist past sunset and could last as late as midnight for some.

FRIDAY: Isolated, mainly afternoon and early evening showers and storms remain possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid to possibly upper 90s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances stick around Saturday but still look to thin out somewhat by Sunday and Monday. Highs should top out at 90 degrees or higher all three days, reaching the lower to middle 90s by July 4th. All in all, decent area lake weather is expected.

NEXT WEEK: The 90s stick around with minimal rain to kick off the week. Rain chances could tick up slightly by next Wednesday.