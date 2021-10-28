COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Occasional light rain and drizzle will continue across the region through Friday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Occasional light showers and cool. Overnight lows in the low-50s. West wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Overcast with scattered light rain and drizzle. Much cooler with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. West wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overcast with isolated light showers. Lows in the low-50s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

THIS WEEKEND: As the upper level low finally lifts to the northeast, we will begin to clear out by Saturday evening. Temperatures will still only reach the low-60s Saturday afternoon, but we will warm to the low-70s Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: High school games Friday night will be cold and overcast, with a stray shower possible. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s at kickoff and the low-50s for the drive home.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is possible in the North Atlantic through the next five days (30% chance of development). Elsewhere across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through this weekend.