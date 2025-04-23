Scattered rain and storms sticking around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A summertime pattern without extreme summer temps continues this week, so expect daily rain chances into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Similar to previous days, scattered showers and storms will develop and be most likely through the afternoon hours. Highs will range from the 70s to possibly lower 80s depending on storm coverage. Briefly heavier activity is expected, but most storms should remain below “classic” severe limits.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few showers are possible through the overnight hours as low temperatures drop to the low 60s.

THU – SAT: Not much change to the overall pattern is expected. Scattered showers and a few storms remain possible each afternoon as highs make their way into the lower 80s Friday and Saturday.

SUN/NEXT WEEK: There is still some sign rain coverage will back off somewhat starting Sunday into next week. Without any major trough moving through though, this part of the forecast remains uncertain.