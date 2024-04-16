Scattered rain and warm temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Definitely a spring week in NE MS. Temperatures are going to be staying in the low to middle 80s. Rain chance will be light and scattered, with the possibility for a few rumbles of thunder.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue to move in from the West, staying mostly dry tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

TUE/WED: There will be a chance of some occasional showers Tuesday, with the possibility of a few storms Tuesday night. A few showers are possible to stick around into Wednesday. High temps will likely stay in the low 80s both days, with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

REST OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Confidence remains generally low for daily rain chances from Thursday into the weekend. There remains plenty of moisture and mid-April warmth. This should lead to some degree of rain chances. Some cooler air looks to move in by Sunday, dropping high temps into the upper 60s.