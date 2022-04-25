Scattered rain continues tonight then cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain remains likely this evening and tomorrow morning, then we’ll dry out for the remainder of the week.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers remain likely tonight. Lows in the mid-50s. North winds 5-10 mph with higher gusts with thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 60%.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers ending before 10am, then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the low-70s. North wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 30%.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler with lows in the low-to-mid 40s. North wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will enjoy some cooler temperatures Tuesday, but high pressure will build into the region and we’ll initiate a gradual warming trend through the end of the week. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s once again Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast this weekend as another cold front approaches from the west.