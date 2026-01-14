Scattered Showers For Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front will push into the area from the north bringing breezy winds and scattered showers for most of the day. A big drop in temperatures will take place following the cold front passage for tonight and going into Thursday morning.

TODAY: Scattered showers will be the name of the game today. Not expecting anything too intense but it would be a good idea to have the rain gear on standby wherever you go in NE Mississippi and West Alabama. Showers will start in our most northern counties around 6:30am and then continue to work their way south along with the cold front. Rain chances won’t finish until this evening. It will also be breezy as wind gusts can approach 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Following the cold front, temperatures will plummet overnight. Look for cloud cover to decrease and temperatures to bottom out to the low 20s. Windy conditions will stay as well, creating a wind chill factor with temperatures feeling more like in the teens! Brrr!

THURSDAY: These cold conditions won’t go away easy for Thursday. Despite seeing plenty of sunshine, highs will only reach the low 40s as breezy NW winds will continue to push cold and dry air into the area.