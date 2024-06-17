Scattered showers start the week as heat backs off slightly

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a hot Father’s Day weekend, temperatures come down somewhat to start the week. Another stretch of hotter weather looms toward the end of the week.

MONDAY: Thanks to an increase in Gulf moisture, we’ll see scattered rain and a few storms through the region today. The better coverage may set up closer to I-55, but this will be the best rain chance over the area in the next 7 days. Highs will be near 90 degrees in the Golden Triangle, with mid 80s likely west and lower 90s likely east into Alabama.

MONDAY NIGHT: Passing showers stay possible overnight as cloud cover/moisture lingers. Lows will only drop into the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: The slug of Gulf moisture starts to get shunted west/southwest, lowering our local rain chances to 20% or less. Highs will still hover near 90 degrees.

REST OF WEEK: Easterly flow will prevail the rest of the week, which should help our humidity levels out a bit. We’ll hover near the tolerable range from Wed – Fri under a mostly sunny sky. Hotter weather builds in toward Friday and the weekend, where upper 90s are likely yet again.