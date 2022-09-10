Scattered showers Sunday, quick fall feel early next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers stay possible Sunday before some drier moves in early next week.

SUNDAY: Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and warm, muggy weather will prevail through the day. Highs should reach the middle 80s.

MONDAY: The first signs of a brief hint of fall arrive! Expect a clearing sky with highs in the lower 80s with much more pleasant feeling air.

TUESDAY: Temperatures start the day down in the lower and middle 50s – phenomenal! Highs rebound into the 80s with sunshine, but it will feel fantastic.

REST OF WEEK: Sunshine continues each day with highs working their way up to near 90 degrees by Friday.