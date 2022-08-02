Scattered storms likely Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms are more likely Tuesday. Fewer storms are expected later this week.

TUESDAY: Expect a warm, humid day with scattered to locally numerous showers and storms developing after lunch. These will persist through the afternoon with erratic, slow movement. The main concern is lightning and heavy rain. Most storms will fizzle around sunset, though a few could linger into the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Another day of scattered storms in the afternoon exists in the forecast. The number should be a little lower relative to Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.

REST OF WEEK: While the coverage of afternoon storms should decrease somewhat, the heat should remain in check. Daytime highs will remain in the low 90s with limited afternoon rain & storms.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks fairly tame, but the coverage of afternoon showers could increase again toward Sunday and Monday of next week.