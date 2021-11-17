Schedule change coming for Columbus city workers

Columbus City Council approves 4 Day workweek

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City workers will soon be getting an extra day off.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Columbus City Council voted to change the schedule of most city workers.

The city will be returning to a four day workweek.

Most departments will begin working four 10 hour days, rather than the current five 8 hour days.

The city operated on this schedule for several years, but in the past few years had switched to a five day work week.

The motion passed unanimously. The new schedule will likely begin in December.