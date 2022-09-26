Scholarship named for man who integrated the University of Mississippi

THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, Miss(WCBI)- The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration by endowing a scholarship named for the man who led the charge.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for the “James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship Fund.”

The scholarship was created by U.M. alumnus Dr. J. Steven Blake of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to honor Meredith’s legacy and “memorialize his presence at the university.

Meredith formally enrolled on October 1st, 1962 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled his admission and U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy finalized a deal for his attendance.

Meredith would become the first African American to attend the university.

U.M. will celebrate the anniversary with events and keynote speaker presentations this week.

The “Meredith Scholarship” will be eligible for incoming freshmen from Mississippi counties will and assist students in economically distressed parts of the state.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter