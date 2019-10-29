School Board Limits Number Of People Involved During Interviewing Process For Superintendent Search

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Between now and January, the Lowndes County School Board has a big job ahead of it, choosing a superintendent.

A change in state law requires all superintendents to be appointed.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, board members called a special meeting to discuss how they will handle the interviewing process for candidates.

The board voted to stick to its original plan, which allows for only 15 members from the public to be inside the November 12th forum when the district interviews the finalists.

Each of the board’s five members will select three residents from their respective districts to be a part of this process.

Those 15 individuals will be allowed to ask questions and provide feedback to the school board.

However, when it comes to the general public, they will not be allowed inside the forum to be a part of the interviewing process.

Robert Barksdale is the president of the school board and wouldn’t go into detail about why the board chose to exclude the general public, but said he’s comfortable with the board’s decision.

“The board made the decision to choose the 15 people from our district and that’s what the board stuck to tonight,” said Barksdale. “The board chose to do it that way.”

Barksdale said one of the applicants withdrew their name.

As a result, there are now six people vying for the position, including current superintendent Lynn Wright who’s term expires on December 31st.

The board will begin interviewing candidates next Tuesday.

They’ll narrow their search down to the final two to four finalists by the November 12th forum which takes place at the central office beginning at 5:30 P.M.

Barksdale said they hope to make their decision by the end of November.