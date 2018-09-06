School District Goes All Out For Miss America Contestant

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A local school district is showing its support for a graduate who could be the next Miss America.

Posters supporting Miss Mississippi Asya Branch are found throughout the hallways at Booneville Middle School. And for “Team Asya Thursday” students and teachers wore pink as a way to cheer on the Miss America contestant, who was once a student in the Booneville School District.

“She’s very kind, beautiful and genuine,” said Georgia Kate Michael, who was part of a group of fifth and sixth graders who even gave a Facebook Shoutout to Asya, as she is in Atlantic City.

Asya Branch and her family are well known to Booneville residents and students.

She represented Tupelo in the Miss Mississippi pageant, and her platform and passion is to increase awareness of the needs of children of incarcerated parents.

Her father has been in prison since she was 10.

“To me it feels like she is trying to show what she has been through, and she is trying to help other people who are going through it. She has inspired me saying you can do anything you can set your mind to,” said Kierra Slack, Asya’s cousin and a big fan.

Team Asya Thursday has caught on throughout the entire school district.

In fact, students and teachers believe there will be more celebrations in store for the hometown hero.

“I’m sure we will have a huge homecoming. I’m sure the works are in motion now.

We are proud of her 100%. Win or lose. We want the best for her, no matter what, she will come back and she will be our Miss Mississippi,” said Elisha Windham, a teacher at Booneville Middle School.

You can keep up with Asya’s progress on her Facebook page.