School districts will be graded by the state in 2022

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – School districts will be graded this year by the state. But there are a few changes.

The state Board of Education has agreed to a revised plan.

The Board hands out A-F grades each year.

One of the changes allows the state to check high school subject test scores against the most recent year the students were tested.

For example 10th graders will have their grades compared to their test grades from 7th grade.

This is to determine a student’s growth in a subject. The assessments were waived during the pandemic years.

Mississippi’s A-F accountability system takes into account how well students perform on state tests, students’ growth on tests from year to year and whether students are graduating within four years.

Adjustments are needed for the 2021-22 school year because the canceled tests in the spring of 2020 resulted in some students not having scores.