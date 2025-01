School in Houlka closed this Friday due to sickness

HOULKA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County school will be closed tomorrow, January 31, due to sickness.

The school district said the Houlka Attendance Center will not have class.

Administrators posted on social media that sickness among students and staff is to blame.

Students will return to school on Monday, February 3.

The missed day will be made up on February 17.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X