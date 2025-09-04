School nurse help parents handle medical emergencies with kids

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Parents strive to make sure their children are safe.

But they may not know what to do in an emergency.

A group in Starkville is helping them learn.

The Starkville Oktibbeha County School District’s Discovery Center is hosting the workshop: First Aid Basics for Home and Family.

Trained nurses are giving parents and guardians the skills and knowledge they need to respond in emergencies.

Emergencies can happen anytime, and knowing what to do is essential for parents.

That’s why the Discovery Center’s Project Peace is making sure caregivers are learning how to respond to common medical situations with children.

Starkville High School Nurse Veronica Young said she wants parents to be able to handle emergencies with confidence.

“To have First Aid basics to help at home or if you are out and about can really help out,” Young said. “I would advise anyone who feels uncertain about something to follow up with a healthcare provider. If you believe the situation requires immediate attention, you can go to the ER, absolutely. Making sure you are getting your kiddos checked on.”

Attendees even received free health resources, including an all-purpose First Aid Kit.

Milan Bankhead is a mom.

She said the event is needed in the community, as it helps her prepare for any household accidents.

“I know that I don’t know everything about safety measures that can come about, I do have experience but you never know everything,” Bankhead said. “I love to learn and explain my knowledge so I really wanted to come to this event to see what more information they have, what other steps I can take also just meeting other individuals and hearing their insight.”

“It basically just warms my heart to be able to walk in my calling and to share tidbits of information that I’ve gained to help someone else, that’s everything,” Young said. “I like to call that shifting the atmosphere and that’s exactly what we did today so we gave insight to help others.”

The Discovery Center hosts a wide range of workshops throughout the year.

