School pride photo shoot at the MUW for Charter Week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- We’re halfway through the week and Mississippi University for Women continues to roll out its Charter Week celebrations, honoring the school’s anniversary.

Students were able to pose with Ody the Owl for a school pride photo shoot at the “W” room on campus.

Charter Week commemorates the anniversary of the legislation that created the school, the nation’s first state-supported college for women, in 1884.

This year also marks the 40th Anniversary of the enrollment of men at The “W”.

Thursday, there will be a Magnolia Chain Ceremony at 6 PM in the Rent Auditorium.