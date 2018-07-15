School Supply Drive For Incoming College Students

NOXUBEE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Noxubee County High School alum is giving back her to alma mater.

Quaneshia Chandler is the founder of the Noxubee County School Supply Drive.

She started the group to help recent high school grads before they go off on their own.

The group is collecting basic supplies such as personal hygiene products and school supplies.

“College, because you’re moving off basically you’re in a dorm you also have to get school supplies and buy books a lot of things that go into helping the student. So I really feel like we need to focus on college students,” said Chandler.

There are three drop-off locations for the supplies. Bank First, VS Fashion, and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

If you are unable to make it to a drop off location and would still like to donate you can contact Chandler at 662-425-9324.

They are taking donations until July 30 and will be handing them out August 4th at the Noxubee County Courthouse.