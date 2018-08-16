School test results show improvement in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- Some good news in Mississippi education.

The Mississippi Department of Education says they saw improvement in state testing last year.

Results released Thursday show 40% of students in Mississippi scored proficient or advanced in English/language arts, reading and writing.

The education department says that’s up 37% from the previous year.

In Math, 44% of students scored proficient or higher compared to 39% last year.

State Superintendent Carey Wright says this is exactly what the department of education wants to see.