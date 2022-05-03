School to work pipeline at Mississippi State University

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)-If you’re graduating from Mississippi State University chances are you probably have a job lined up. That’s according to research conducted by the university.

Mya Dixon is an aspiring veterinarian. She credits Mississippi State for preparing her for vet school and to one day open her own practice. “Last summer I got to participate in an internship at the Mississippi Aquarium. My major prepared me professionally and maturing. Getting that experience working with animals and learning how to handle them.”

“A lot of times what our employers are telling us is that Mississippi State students are leaders,” said the executive director of the school’s career center Bethany Mills. “They don’t mind getting their hands dirty. They take initiative. They’re curious.”

Over 4,100 students who graduated in 2020 and 2021 participated in a survey asking whether they were employed or pursuing advanced degrees within six months after graduation. 97% said yes.

Mills wants students to take advantage of the center’s resources to keep the trend going.

“We hope that the career center is a really great resource for students on campus to have their resume reviewed and critiqued, a cover letter, a personal statement for grad school. Right now we’re in our mezzanine area which is where all of our on-campus interviews take place. So employers can come in and interview students on the spot here on campus. We also have career advisors. Our career exposes we have. So we’re connecting employers with students on campus several times in a semester or academic year.”

Dixon will weigh her options on where she goes to vet school after graduation but in the meantime, she’s taking advantage of the opportunities and resources MSU provides.

“I just love how Mississippi State is a big family for us and they prepare you not only with knowledge but with professional and adult skills.”

According to graduates’ answers in the survey, more than half who found jobs after college stayed in Mississippi to work.