The largest wildfire in California history, the deadly Mendocino Complex Fire, was finally fully contained this week. Wildfires have burned about 7.3 million acres across the U.S. so far this year, compared to an average of more than 5.8 million acres for the equivalent over the last 10 years. Scientists are trying to unlock the secrets of how fires spread, with hopes of keeping them away from people and property. Carter Evans reports.