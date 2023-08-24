Scorching summer temperatures sizzle on

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Near triple digit high temperatures continue roasting NE Mississippi until the weekend. The begin signs of relief start up on Sunday and go throughout next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying mainly clear for another night. However, temperatures were HOT today! Our overnight low temps are not going to be able to fall much, thanks to the increase in humidity. Tonight’s temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Another hot day, with high temperatures heading close to the 100 degree mark again. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues until 9PM Friday evening. A few extra clouds are expected Friday afternoon, which the chance of a few light showers. Low temperatures will be staying warm and muggy, in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: More of the same conditions, as the weekend moves in. HOT high temperatures nearing triple digits again. Cloud coverage will pick-up during the afternoon, with another light chance for a few scattered showers. Upper 70s are expected for overnight temperatures.