Scouts from across the region attend the weekly Camp Yocona

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Ask any Scout what they look forward to most, and most will tell you Summer Camp.

Boy Scouts from across North Mississippi are gathered in a corner of Pontotoc County to hone their skills and enjoy the outdoors.

The beginning of June, severe weather and the threat of rain this week almost postponed camp, but Scouts and their Scoutmasters know how to handle what Mother Nature throws at them, so they were prepared to carry on.

Camp Yocona has hosted generations of Scouts from Northeast Mississippi.

Summer camp was on for troops of the Natchez Trace Council representing places like French Camp, Starkville, Columbus, and Caledonia.

Camp is about learning new things and testing your limits.

“Scouts do ziplining that had a fear of heights, and we are seeing them go up the tower and take that leap of faith,” Loraine Wallace said. “It’s just really wonderful just seeing those schools develop because what they are able to do is they leave camp empowered, feeling motivated, and feeling confident. They take that back into communities and really able to make a difference in the lives of others.”

The week-long camp allows the youth to explore and interact with the outdoors.

Scouts said nature is one of the best learning environments.

“Camp staff need to be a little more interactive with kids and get to know them,” Grey Martin said. “That is what the camp has done a great job with. I came here two years ago, and the staff was alright, and this year the staff is amazing. Most people think Boy Scouts is kind of like a boot camp, that’s what I thought when I was younger, but the older I got, I recognized it’s not really a boot camp, it’s just a good learning experience for leadership and other stuff.”

Camp Yocona has been going strong for more than 80 years.

But fallen trees and other storm related damage last weekend almost caused a change of plans..

But leaders were true their motto “Be Prepared”.

“We manage to pick up all of the trees and get camp up and running again. I think that’s a testament to our program here,” William Blake said.

Adult leaders said that the week long camp is a different dynamic.

“There are a lot more struggles than being with a group for a whole week than a weekend,” Thomas Renick said. “Then, watching these boys and girls here come and get together for a length of time and learn how to truly work together and become a good troop or patrol. It’s very heart-warming to see that happen.”

Camp Yocona will be hosting another group of campers next week.

