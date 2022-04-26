Sean Harrison named Heritage Academy Head of School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Heritage Academy’s new Head of School is a familiar face.

Sean Harrison has accepted the position.

Harrison has served at Heritage for six years as Principal, Head Football Coach, and Athletic Director.

He led the Patriots to two Football State Championships and won the AAA All Sports award for the first time in school history.

He will be the 8th head of school in Heritage’s history.

“My past role of handling discipline, teacher observations, kind of being the guy in between the teacher and head of school, I gained an appreciation for what our staff does on a daily basis. It is still a position of serving them, I am here to serve our teachers, our students, and stakeholders,” said Harrison.

His time as Head of School begins May 1st.