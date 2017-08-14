Search for Camper Murder Suspect

Marshall County, Miss. (U.S. MARSHALS SERVICE) – The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man charged with the murder of a camper in Marshall County.

Joshua Fletcher is wanted in connection with the murder of Samuel Smith. Smith’s body was found in a lake just outside of Holly Springs. Surveillance footage shows Fletcher driving Smith’s 2003 Chevrolet pickup after Smith was believed to have been murdered.

Fletcher is approximately 6 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and possibly a shaved head. Fletcher is also known to frequent the Ball, Louisiana area.

Fletcher is known to have violent tendencies and possible mental disabilities. Authorities advise extreme caution. A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information. If you know anything on the whereabouts of Fletcher or have any additional information, please call the U.S Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102.