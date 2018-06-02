Search continues for 2 teens believed to have drowned in Georgia

- Advertisement -

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for two missing teens who are presumed to have drowned after falling into Bear Creek in Georgia ,CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports. The Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old male fell from a dam and into the creek and his friend sprung into action in an attempt to save him.

Witnesses said several people tried to save the teens but were unsuccessful due to high water levels.

“The water in the creek is at critically high levels due to the incessant rain we have had and is swift, deep and extremely dangerous not only to visitors but to rescue crews,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. It said the area often attracts young people despite being fenced off and patrolled by security.

WGCL-TV reports 45 family members and friends have joined authorities in the search for the teens.

“Our thoughts are with two families tonight that are grieving and worried sick,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our prayers are with them.”