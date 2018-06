LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bruce Police believe a man accused of shooting his girlfriend is in the Tupelo area.

Adrian Leon Golden has been on the run for over a year.

- Advertisement -

Bruce Police Chief Tony Sockwell says investigators have learned that Golden is telling people he has bonded out of jail.

Sockwell says that’s simply not true.

There is still a $5,000 reward for information leading to Golden’s arrest.

Multiple agencies have been involved in the manhunt.