Search for escaped Alabama inmate and former jailer moves to Tennessee

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The search for an escaped Alabama inmate and a former jailer shifts to Tennessee, and the State of Alabama is offering a reward for their capture.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced today that her office is offering a reward of 5 thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest of Vicky White and Casey White.

Vicky White, the former assistant director of the Lauderdale County Detention Center is now charged with First Degree Permitting or Facilitating escape in relation to the escape of accused Capital Murder suspect Casey Cole White.

There is now also a 5 thousand dollar award for information leading to Casey White’s arrest as well.

The sheriff of Williamson County Tennessee near Nashville reported today that a vehicle used by the pair was found in Bethesda, Tennessee.