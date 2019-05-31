Search for missing mother of 5 takes new turn

CBS New York has learned that police are convinced Dulos is a victim of foul play but on Friday, police said that they had not recovered a body and they “have not classified this case as a homicide.” They said they would not discuss any possible persons of interest or suspects since the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

On Thursday, investigators expanded their search into Westchester County, CBS New York reported. The missing woman’s parents own a mansion on Mallard Lake Road in Pound Ridge.

Police from New Canaan, Conn., visited that property Thursday as they pursue leads in a desperate search for the mother of five, including two sets of twins. All of her children are safe with family, CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reported.

Dulos vanished from her rental home in New Canaan after dropping the children at school on Friday. Her vehicle was found abandoned near Waveny Park, where Bill Stuek walks his dog.

“I find it incredible,” Stuek said of the situation. “Incredible, and also the spread of the information as to what has happened has been lacking.”

Police haven’t shared much information as they’ve search, but sources confirmed they’re finding no activity from the missing woman’s cellphone or credit cards.

Investigators are taking close look at her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. A handyman told CBS New York he once had an unpleasant exchange with Dulos about work at the Westchester property.

“Yelling [at] me, and he has a very bad mouth,” Luis Tapia said, adding when asked if Fotis Dulos threatened him, “No, just yelling [at] me.”

In divorce papers, Jennifer Dulos accused her husband of infidelity, cruelty, and threatening to kidnap the children and take them to Greece.

He denied the charges, and in a letter filed Tuesday claimed the children are under armed guard at the Fifth Avenue apartment of their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber, and he wants them returned to him.

Back in New Canaan, residents gathered at a church Thursday night, anxious about the disappearance of the 50-year-old.

“New Canaan is a very close knit community and when something like this happens, when one of our own goes missing, it affects the entire community,” Father Robert Kinnally of Saint Aloysius Catholic Church said.

Also at the prayer service Thursday, the head of New Canaan Country School where all five Dulos children are enrolled.

He reassured the community they are safe and being cared for while the search continues for their mother.