ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man on job ends up leaving in handcuffs facing drug charges.

Nicholas Gardner, 34, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday, multiple agencies including the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and 3 other police departments performed a search Gardner’s vehicle at Jackson Furniture in Mantachie.

Inside officers say they found methamphetamine.