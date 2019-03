LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – The search continues for a Columbus man missing since March 24th.

46 year old John McMillen left Elm Drive in Columbus Sunday afternoon heading to Greenville, Alabama.

The missing man never arrived in Alabama and has not been heard from since.

He was last seen driving a 2004 green Ford F-150 with Lowndeds County plates LT1 0930.

If you think you have seen McMillen or this truck please call the Lowndes County sheriff at (662) 328-6788