MONROE COUNTY (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s department is seeking help in locating a missing man.

Roger Taylor from Vernon, Alabama was alst seen March 11th in Greenwood Springs. Taylor was wearing a cap and green short and pants when last seen. He might be on foot or driving a 2008 Silver Saturn Astra Hatchback. If you have seen Taylor or have any information please contact the sheriff at 662 369 2468