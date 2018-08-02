Search expands to a third suspect in Columbus armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are now looking for a third suspect after an armed robbery and off-duty officer involved shooting.

After reviewing video from cameras installed by the city, investigators saw an additional suspect.

The hold-up and shooting happened early Wednesday morning.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says an off-duty officer saw the armed robbery happening on the patio of the Princess Theater.

Sources tell us the officer slipped away and went to his vehicle to get a gun. That’s when shots were exchanged and the policeman ran after the robbers.

No arrest has been made and no one was injured.

CPD is investigating the robbery and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.