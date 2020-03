CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was arrested on drug and weapon charges.

James Shelton, 58, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted weapon.

- Advertisement -

Shelton was arrested earlier this week when Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted a search warrant at a home on Highway 45 North Alternate in West Point.

Shelton’s bond was set at $10,000.