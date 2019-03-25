Search warrant leads to Prentiss County drug bust

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A search warrant on a Prentiss County home found around 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Friday, Prentiss County narcotics investigators and deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Pharr, 66 on Highway 366.

In the home investigators discovered around 20 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, thousands of dollars in cash, and four guns.

Pharr was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell while in Possession of a Firearm.

His bond was set at 50,000.