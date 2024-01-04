Seasonable Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Enjoy today’s good weather because clouds and rain return tomorrow. Rain will begin along I-55 mid-afternoon and overtake the area into the evening. The most persistent rain will conclude overnight Friday but lingering showers are possible on Saturday. We will dry out on Sunday before another system brings a rain chance again on Monday.

THURSDAY: The pick day of the week! Plentiful sunshine today with a high near 50. There will be some cloud coverage for communities close to the Tennessee border. Those clouds will keep temperatures in the upper-40s. Be sure to enjoy today’s quiet weather because our weather pattern stays active for the foreseeable future.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another cold one with lows in the upper-20s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will increase throughout the morning and rain will begin in the afternoon. It will continue through the overnight hours. Rain totals will range from 0.5″-1″. High: 53.

THE WEEKEND: Rain should wrap up by sunrise on Saturday. A few lingering showers are possible during the day, however. Clouds will clear up slightly on Sunday for us to see some sun in the afternoon. Highs both days will be in the low to mid-50s.