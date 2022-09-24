Seasonal Temperatures On the Way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Feeling like summer through Sunday, then cool, dry air sweeps in for next week!

SATURDAY: Happy Gameday! Skies will display a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures staying warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. The chance of a few scattered showers stands in the forecast later tonight ahead of a cold front! Temperatures will be mild overnight in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: We’ll wrap up this week with another hot day of high temperatures peaking in the low 90s. Clouds will be present along with some sunshine. A few showers are possible mid-morning and in the early afternoon, but we aren’t expecting any widespread storm activity. Overnight low: 62

NEXT WEEK: Cooler weather will lead us through the new work week with clear skies and comfortable temperatures falling to the upper 70s after Monday. Following the approaching cold front’s passage, overnight lows will drop as low as the 50s! You’ll be waking to cool, crisp, fall-like air… yay!

Maybe now it is appropriate to go ahead and say Happy Fall!