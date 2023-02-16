Seat belt violation turns into high-speed chase, driver charged with Felony Fleeing

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A simple seat belt violation turned into a high-speed chase in Brooksville, and now the driver faces a bundle of charges.

Brooksville Police said Vilanta Brewer was stopped for a seat belt violation.

Allegedly when Brewer was asked to step out of the vehicle, he slammed the door and drove off.

The turn of events led to a high-speed chase around the town until Brewer was trapped by a median and ran out of his vehicle and into the woods in a Lowndes County area.

Brewer was eventually caught and arrested.

Now, he is charged with Felony Fleeing, Disregard for Traffic Device, No Seat Belt, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Comply.

