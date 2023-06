SEC announces opponents for Ole Miss men’s basketball this season

The Chris Beard Era will get started for Ole Miss in five months and the SEC announced who the Rebels will play this season.

2023-24 SEC home opponents:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

2023-24 SEC road opponents:

Auburn

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M