SEC baseball tournament expanding to 16 teams in 2025

The SEC baseball tournament as we know it is changing in 2025. The conference announced today that next year the tournament will include all 16 teams in the conference.

Here is a look at the new format: The top four seeds will receive a double bye, the five through eight seeds will receive a single bye and the bottom eight seeds will battle it out in the single elimination tournament.

The tournament is currently constructed with 12 of the 14 schools going to Hoover for a modified double elimination tournament. The bottom two teams miss out on the competition completely.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss both missed the tournament last year. While both squads hope they aren’t near the bottom of the standings in the future, it is reassuring to know that this is the last year with a possibility of no post season appearance.