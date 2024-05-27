SEC earns record 11 NCAA Baseball Tournament bids
The SEC had a record 11 teams selected to the NCAA Baseball Tournament field Monday. Five of those 11 teams were named national seeds and will host a regional.
The only three teams from the conference that did not make it were Ole Miss, Auburn and Missouri.
Here are the five national seeds from the SEC:
- Tennessee (1)
- Kentucky (2)
- Texas A&M (3)
- Arkansas (5)
- Georgia (7)
These five teams were all named No. 2 seeds:
- Mississippi State
- Alabama
- LSU
- Vanderbilt
- South Carolina
Florida was the lone No. 3 seed from the conference.