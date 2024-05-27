SEC earns record 11 NCAA Baseball Tournament bids

The SEC had a record 11 teams selected to the NCAA Baseball Tournament field Monday. Five of those 11 teams were named national seeds and will host a regional.

The only three teams from the conference that did not make it were Ole Miss, Auburn and Missouri.

Here are the five national seeds from the SEC:

Tennessee (1)

Kentucky (2)

Texas A&M (3)

Arkansas (5)

Georgia (7)

These five teams were all named No. 2 seeds:

Mississippi State

Alabama

LSU

Vanderbilt

South Carolina

Florida was the lone No. 3 seed from the conference.