SEC earns record 11 NCAA Baseball Tournament bids

The SEC had a record 11 teams selected to the NCAA Baseball Tournament field Monday. Five of those 11 teams were named national seeds and will host a regional.

The only three teams from the conference that did not make it were Ole Miss, Auburn and Missouri.

Here are the five national seeds from the SEC:

  • Tennessee (1)
  • Kentucky (2)
  • Texas A&M (3)
  • Arkansas (5)
  • Georgia (7)

These five teams were all named No. 2 seeds:

  • Mississippi State
  • Alabama
  • LSU
  • Vanderbilt
  • South Carolina

Florida was the lone No. 3 seed from the conference.

