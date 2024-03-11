SEC men’s basketball All-Conference teams announced

The SEC announced its all-conference teams and the state of Mississippi is well represented.

Senior forward Tolu Smith was named to the All-SEC First-Team. He averaged 16.3 points per game and snatched over eight rebounds.

Freshman phenom Josh Hubbard was placed on the Second-Team. He led the Bulldogs with 16.8 points per game and put on a show from beyond the arc, shooting 36.7%.

The last Bulldog recognized was senior Cameron Matthews. He landed on the SEC All-Defense team. Matthews brings a ton of energy to a game, averaging over two steals per contest and swatting close to one shot per game.

For Ole Miss Matthew Murrell is the lone play to be recognized. He is on the All-SEC Second-Team. Murrell led the team with over 16 points per game and he shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc.