SEC Moves Proposed Start Date To April 15th

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The proposed start date for SEC Athletics has been changed from March 30th to April 15th.

In a statement, the SEC said the postponement now includes all organized team activities.

The NCAA Council Coordination Committee did agree to grant spring athletes affected by the postponement an extra year of eligibility. A determination on winter athletes has yet to be determined.

Ole Miss also announced on Friday that the Grove Bowl and all activities surrounding the spring game have been postponed.