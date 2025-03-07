SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: Ole Miss eliminates rival Mississippi State

The Rebels earned their fourth consecutive 20-win season.

For only the second time this season, rivals Ole Miss and Mississippi State met once again. This time, the stakes were higher. Meeting in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2008, both teams were hungry to continue to prove themselves in Greenville.

Just like the first meeting, it was a close first half before the Rebels pulled away in the second, led by veterans Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams, who had 20 points each on the night.

The win marks a milestone for Ole Miss, earning their fourth consecutive 20-win season under Coach Yo, a team she says “just keeps getting better.”

With a high potential to host in the national tournament, the Rebels will look to continue to bolster their case in the quarterfinals against Texas, the two seed in the tournament, but the AP number one overall team. That game will tip off at 6 p.m. eastern time from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.